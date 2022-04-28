TVS Teases A New Variant Of The NTorq

TVS has teased a new variant of the Ntorq 125. The teaser says “your next move’ wherein the word X and T have been highlighted which clearly indicates that the new variant will be called XT. The new variant is expected to get a few cosmetic changes and new equipment. Though the Ntorq is already well equipped, we expected it to come with an updated instrument cluster with enhanced Bluetooth connectivity. We don’t expect any changes to the powertrain considering that it already is the most powerful scooter in its segment.

TVS Ntorq 125: a brief recap

TVS has gained a strong threshold over the market with its Ntorq 125. The 125 cc offering from TVS is feature-loaded and also includes a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth integration. With its sporty looks and riding dynamics, the Ntorq has become a hit among the youth of the country. TVS also brought in the race edition of the Ntorq sometime back. It included new headlamps and a three-tone paint job with sporty chequered graphics. The uniquely designed LED DRLs housed in the headlamp unit make the race edition stand apart from the standard one.

The power figures have come down slightly as the Ntorq makes 0.1 bhp less than before. The drop is negligible as the torque figures remain the same. The 125 cc FI engine is good for 9.1 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.5 nm at 5,500 rpm. The transmission remains the same CVT unit. The other major change in the Ntorq 125 is a bigger fuel tank capacity. The previous fuel tank capacity stood at 5 litres which have bumped up to 5.8 litres. In the process of being BS6 compliant, the Ntorq has gained 1.9 kg and now weighs 118 kg (kerb).

TVS Ntorq 125 faces competition from rivals like Hero Maestro Edge, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and its arch-nemesis, the Aprilia Storm 125. The prices of the BS6 compliant TVS Ntorq 125 start at Rs 65,975 (drum), Rs 69,975 (disc) and Rs 72,455 (Race Edition). If you compare the prices of the Ntorq with the other 125 cc scooters in the market, you will find that the Ntorq sits somewhere in the middle. With the long feature list, peppy engine and sporty looks, the Ntorq 125 make for a strong case for itself.