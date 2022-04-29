Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Get A Price Hike

Toyota is a brand that is synonymous with price hikes. The popular Fortuner has received as many as three price hikes in under the span of a year! Now, the Japanese carmaker has decided to hike the prices of the Urban Cruiser and Glanza. The price hike has been announced due to the rise in the cost of raw materials. The quantum of the price hikes hasn’t been revealed yet, however, the hike will be effective from May 1st.

Toyota Glanza: a brief recap

Unlike before, Toyota has put quite a few efforts to differentiate the Glanza from the new Maruti Baleno that it is based on. The Glanza comes with a sole petrol engine that can be mated to a manual transmission or an AMT. Customers also get 4 variants to choose from. The front fascia of the Glanza sees major changes over the Baleno. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs which are seen in the lower variants of the Baleno.

The grille is reminiscent of other Toyotas which is a single slat chrome grille that houses the Toyota badge in the middle. One can also notice the camera neatly tucked below the badge. The bumper is completely different from the Baleno as well. The lower half is in black and it gets a sizeable grille. Both the sides get housing for the LED fog lights which are surrounded by a chrome element in the form of a C or inverted C. The side doesn’t feature any radical changes and the only thing that is new are the 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear is also unchanged and you get the same LED tail lamps and chrome strip on the boot lid that houses the reverse camera.

The interiors see a different theme when compared to the Baleno. Instead of a black and blue theme, the Glanza gets a dual-tone Beige and Black theme. The silver element seen on the Baleno’s dashboard is now finished in Piano black. In terms of features, the Glanza comes with everything that we saw on the Baleno including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers.

In terms of powertrain, the new Glanza comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The Glanza is claimed to deliver 22+ km/l in both avatars.