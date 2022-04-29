Mahindra Dominates Electric 3-Wheeler Segment

Mahindra has conquered the 3-wheeler EV segment with the highest segment share in FY 2022. From FY’21, Mahindra has achieved 241% of growth till the ending year FY’22. This resulted in the ending of market share with 73.4% making the company the no.1 Electric 3-Wheeler company in India. Mahindra has one of the largest Portfolios of electric 3-Wheeler with the Treo Auto, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, e Alfa Mini, and e Alfa Cargo to suit the needs of its varied customers. Mahindra saved more than 42835 metric tonnes of CO2 by the last-mile products that have cumulatively traveled more than 427 Million kilometers.

A quick recap

Being an EV, the Treo Zor is an easy-to-drive automatic cargo three-wheeler, that comes with an electric motor that produces a power output of 8 kW(10.7bhp) and 42Nm of peak torque and it also comes with a best-in-class payload of 550kg. Being an EV, the Treo Zor not only gets a higher torque output than its rivals, but it also comes with an additional Boost mode to handle challenging situations. Mahindra has also announced that the Treo Zor will come with a lithium-ion battery pack, which will be available with a 3-year/80,000 km warranty. Mahindra also claims that the Treo Zor comes with an IP67-rated battery pack, which has a life of 1.5 lakh km. Also, the battery can be charged conveniently using a regular 15 A socket.

Mahindra Electric has also announced that the TreoZor offers a higher savings of over Rs 60,000 a year when compared to any similar existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers. These higher savings, as per Mahindra Electric, are a result of the Treo Zor’s low maintenance cost of just 40 paise/km. Speaking about its dimensions, the Treo Zor comes with an industry largest wheelbase of 2,216 mm and a tire diameter of 30.48 cm, which is also the largest in the industry. Apart from this, the Treo Zor also comes with a tray-loading height of 675 mm, which is claimed to be the best in the segment as well.

Official statement

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “I am delighted that over this past year, we have significantly expanded our EV footprint while reducing pollution (that would otherwise have needed 20 Lakh trees to be planted) and contributed to the Government’s vision of sustainable development. I would like to share this success with our stakeholders and expect to maintain this momentum in FY’23 through a range of exciting products and solutions in the last mile mobility space.”