Bajaj Pulsar Elan And Pulsar Eleganz Names Trademarked: New Variants On The Way?

The brand Pulsar needs no introduction. With more a decade under its belt, the Pulsar has hugely impacted the Indian motorcycle scene. Bajaj recently launched the new F250 and N250 Pulsars which marked the begining of a new era for the iconic motorcycle series. Now, Bajaj has trademarked the name Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz. Rumours suggest that this could be a revival of the original Pulsar.

What can it be?

As said, these bikes can mark the comeback of an original pulsar. The design theme of pulsar Eleganz and Elan will be retro styled since it has sort of become a trend now. Specifically, the headlights will be different, they will be in round in shape just like the original Pulsar. However, they will be LED units with LED DRLs to give it the modern touch. The tank will be beefy and muscular to resemble the legendary and original Bajaj Pulsar. The mirrors will be in chrome and again round in shape. The engine is expected to be derived from the current Pulsar range which comprises of the 125cc,160cc and 250cc units.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250: a brief recap

Bajaj has paid special focus on the aerodynamics aspect of the new Pulsars and that can be clearly seen in the flowing design philosophy. The semi-faired Pulsar F250 looks a lot cleaner than the oh-so-busy RS2200 while the N250 comes out as a compact roadster. Both the motorcycles get LED projector headlamps while the F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The Pulsar 250 twins can be had in two color options: Techno Grey & Racing Red.

The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assist function. Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque.

Upfront, the Pulsar 250 twins make do with telescopic front forks along with a single mono-shock unit at the rear. The braking department is handled by a 300 mm disc brake up front and a 230 mm rear disc. It also gets the safety net of single-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on 100 mm front, and 130 mm rear cross-section tires.