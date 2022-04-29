2022 Tata Avinya Concept Breaks Cover!

Weeks after the Tata Curvv EV concept broke cover, Tata has revealed yet another EV concept called the Avinya. The Avinya Concept is based on Tata’s Gen-3 EV platform which is dedicated for EVs from the ground up. Tata claims that the name is derived from the Sanskrit word Avinya, which means innovation. The production version of Avinya will hit the roads in 2025.

Design

The Avniya features a very radical and futuristic design. The gen-3 architecture helps in pushing the wheels to the far ends to maximize cabin space. This also helps in accomodating large battery packs which offer long range. The front gets a full width LED light bar which form a T logo in the middle. The grille section features some kind of illumination and headlights are sleek in design.

The side features a strong character line which runs across the length of the concept. The wheels are large and aerodynamic looking units which are a standard fare with concept cars. The suicide doors are accompanied by blacked-out A and B pillars which give it a floating roof effect. The rear features a full width tail-light which runs across the width of the car. This mimics the front light bar.

Interior

The interior features a minimilistic look thanks to the lack of large screen and buttons all-around. Tata has used sustainable materials for the interior and it also features an aroma diffusor in the centre console to keep the cabin fresh. The front seats swivel for easy access into the cabin. The new steering wheel consists of a screen for information and controling the various functions.

Users can also use the voice commands to carry out various functions. Each of the seats feature a speaker on the headrest. Both the far ends of the dashboard feature a screen that double up as a display for the wing mounted rear-view cameras.

Powertrain

As mentioned before, the next-gen 3 architecture will allow the use of larger batteries. The platform will feature effective dust and water protection. The platform will be very safe as well and ADAS features will be offered too. The Avinya will feature a minimum 500km range and it will get ultra-fast charging capabilities.